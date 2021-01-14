Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cisneros Siblings Complete Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Complete interview of the Cisneros siblings with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris island, S.C, Jan. 14, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal and Cpl. Shane Manson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 16:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780984
    VIRIN: 210114-M-JY586-1002
    Filename: DOD_108147043
    Length: 00:13:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cisneros Siblings Complete Interview, by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parris island
    marine corps
    recruit training
    hotel company
    mcrdpi
    cisneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT