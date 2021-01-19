On Jan. 19, 2021, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers,
signed a Chief’s Report recommending a $133 million project consisting
of a coastal flood system, road closure structures and a pump station for Congressional approval. The recommended project would reduce the risk of damages from flooding to critical infrastructure, including a low-level section
of I-95, rail lines, as well as risks to area businesses and local residents around the Long Wharf district of New Haven. Connecticut.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 16:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780982
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-OI229-090
|Filename:
|DOD_108147041
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|NEW HAVEN, CT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Fairfield and New Haven Coastal Storm Management Study
