    Fairfield and New Haven Coastal Storm Management Study

    NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On Jan. 19, 2021, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers,
    signed a Chief’s Report recommending a $133 million project consisting
    of a coastal flood system, road closure structures and a pump station for Congressional approval. The recommended project would reduce the risk of damages from flooding to critical infrastructure, including a low-level section
    of I-95, rail lines, as well as risks to area businesses and local residents around the Long Wharf district of New Haven. Connecticut.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780982
    VIRIN: 210119-A-OI229-090
    Filename: DOD_108147041
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: NEW HAVEN, CT, US 

    Hurricane
    USACE
    Storm Damage
    Risk Reduction

