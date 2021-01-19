Fairfield and New Haven Coastal Storm Management Study

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Jan. 19, 2021, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers,

signed a Chief’s Report recommending a $133 million project consisting

of a coastal flood system, road closure structures and a pump station for Congressional approval. The recommended project would reduce the risk of damages from flooding to critical infrastructure, including a low-level section

of I-95, rail lines, as well as risks to area businesses and local residents around the Long Wharf district of New Haven. Connecticut.