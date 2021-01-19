Securing each presidential #Inauguration takes the commitment of well-trained and fully equipped workforce, and of course, the cooperation of our partners at every level. Learn more about our role in ensuring a safe, peaceful transition of power.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 16:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780978
|VIRIN:
|210119-O-BQ123-083
|Filename:
|DOD_108147011
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Securing the Presidential Election, by Ben Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
