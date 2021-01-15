Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59 MDW COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes, 59th Medical Wing commander, and a panel of medical experts answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 15, 2021, at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 16:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780974
    VIRIN: 210115-F-JG587-1001
    Filename: DOD_108146974
    Length: 01:00:58
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    This work, 59 MDW COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall, by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Q&A
    SAMHS
    59MDW
    Pfizer
    COVID19

