Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14th CS Customer Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 14th Communications Squadron explains how to get technical support for laptops on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The base wide software update left many with questions to which the communication squadron explained where to bring it and what to fill out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780972
    VIRIN: 201109-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108146955
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th CS Customer Support, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    computer
    tech support
    14th Communications Squadron
    software updates

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT