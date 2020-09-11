14th CS Customer Support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780972" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 14th Communications Squadron explains how to get technical support for laptops on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The base wide software update left many with questions to which the communication squadron explained where to bring it and what to fill out.