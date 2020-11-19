Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-40 Clipper Tour

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A brief tour of a C-40 Clipper which arrived at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Student pilots where given a tour to see the inside and practical uses of the aircraft which is used for transport.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780971
    VIRIN: 201119-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108146932
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    This work, C-40 Clipper Tour, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    Columbus AFB
    AETC
    student pilots
    C-40 clipper

