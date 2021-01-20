Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fire their M4 rifles and M9 pistols during a qualification range at Hunter Army Airfield, Jan 20. Qualification ranges allow Soldiers to maintain weapon proficiency, improving brigade readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780969
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-CE555-169
|PIN:
|685
|Filename:
|DOD_108146901
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade qualify with their M4 rifles and M9 pistols, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT