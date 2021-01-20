Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade qualify with their M4 rifles and M9 pistols

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, fire their M4 rifles and M9 pistols during a qualification range at Hunter Army Airfield, Jan 20. Qualification ranges allow Soldiers to maintain weapon proficiency, improving brigade readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780969
    VIRIN: 210120-A-CE555-169
    PIN: 685
    Filename: DOD_108146901
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade qualify with their M4 rifles and M9 pistols, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hunter Army Airfield

    train
    capabilities
    Soldiers
    readiness
    Aviation

