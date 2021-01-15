More than 100 Connecticut National Guardsmen departed Bradley Air National guard Base in Windsor Locks, Conn. for Washington DC aboard a 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft Jan. 15, 2021. These Guardsmen are scheduled to support local and federal law enforcement agencies with security efforts at the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:28
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|780961
VIRIN:
|210115-O-UQ901-616
Filename:
|DOD_108146814
Length:
|00:02:26
Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Connecticut National Guard Departs for DC, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
