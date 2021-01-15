Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard Departs for DC

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    More than 100 Connecticut National Guardsmen departed Bradley Air National guard Base in Windsor Locks, Conn. for Washington DC aboard a 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft Jan. 15, 2021. These Guardsmen are scheduled to support local and federal law enforcement agencies with security efforts at the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780961
    VIRIN: 210115-O-UQ901-616
    Filename: DOD_108146814
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Connecticut National Guard Departs for DC, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut National Guard
    PI59

