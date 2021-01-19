Members of the 412th Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders and medical personnel from Edwards Air Force Base at the Airman Family Readiness Center, January 16.
The 412 MDG personnel vaccinated health care providers, health care support, and emergency and safety personnel within the 412th Test Wing based at Edwards AFB and AF Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780940
|VIRIN:
|210116-F-IX266-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108146515
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Edwards AFB administers 1st round of COVID-19 vaccine, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT