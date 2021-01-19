Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB administers 1st round of COVID-19 vaccine

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 412th Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders and medical personnel from Edwards Air Force Base at the Airman Family Readiness Center, January 16.

    The 412 MDG personnel vaccinated health care providers, health care support, and emergency and safety personnel within the 412th Test Wing based at Edwards AFB and AF Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
