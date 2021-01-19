Edwards AFB administers 1st round of COVID-19 vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 412th Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders and medical personnel from Edwards Air Force Base at the Airman Family Readiness Center, January 16.



The 412 MDG personnel vaccinated health care providers, health care support, and emergency and safety personnel within the 412th Test Wing based at Edwards AFB and AF Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif.