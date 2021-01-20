Norfolk Naval Shipyard MLK Celebration 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780934" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join us for the annual Norfolk Naval Shipyard MLK Celebration hosted by the African American Employee Resource Group!



Disclaimer: This video was filmed in Jan. 2021 with participants individually contributing their segments. NNSY COVID-19 guidelines were followed during the production of this video.



We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Video by Alim Jordan, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.



******



Guest Speaker Bio:

Rashad Cartwright is an entrepreneur, preacher and international speaker. He is the founder and pastor of Experience Life Church . A Christian church located in Hampton, Virginia, that strives to create a place of worship where all God’s people can experience the love of Christ. In April 2016, he was called to pastor Little Piney Grove Baptist Church, the oldest African American Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia.



Rashad was educated through the School of Liberal Arts at Hampton University with a major in English and received his Master of Divinity from the the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.



In November, 2014, Rashad was invited by the NAACP (Ferguson, MO. & St. Louis, MO. branch) to serve as the keynote speaker for their annual convention which partnered to help raise funds for the family of Michael Brown. (an 18-year-old African-American man, who was fatally shot by Darren Wilson, 28, a white Ferguson police officer.) While in Ferguson, Rashad led several community development initiatives to help bring unity and direction to the city of Ferguson, MO.



On September 23, 2016, William Sessoms, Mayor of Virginia Beach, VA declared September 23 Rev. Rashad D.L. Cartwright Day.



Rashad is President of Cartwright Consulting Group, LLC., a creative design firm based in Hampton Roads, Virginia who specialize in consulting and designing engaging brands, identities, graphic design and website design.



He has been mentioned by Newport News Vice-Mayor, Tina Vick, in the Daily Press as “one of our cities new young leaders”.



Rashad’s contributions have been highlighted in Ebony, USA Today, and The Source. His company, Cartwright Consulting Group, LLC and AmericaPreachers.com has appeared on CNN.com, BET.com, Essence.com, GlobalGrind.com, and his nation-wide internet-based talk show have interviewed leaders such as Dr. Cornel West, Dr. Gardner C. Taylor, and Bishop T.D. Jakes.



Rashad is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He is married to the former Shanae Moore and has one son, Rashad D.L. Cartwright II.