Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Personnel Directorate for AFLCMC Newcomers Exposition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Personnel Directorate. AFLCMC is one of six centers reporting to the Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 10:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780932
    VIRIN: 210115-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108146298
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personnel Directorate for AFLCMC Newcomers Exposition, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Airman
    Mission
    Newcomers
    LCMC
    DP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT