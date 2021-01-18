Sean Driscoll, Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, discusses CBP Air and Marine Operations as part of the security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 10:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780930
|VIRIN:
|210118-H-AT513-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108146286
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations provides Security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT