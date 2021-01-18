Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Air and Marine Operations provides Security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Sean Driscoll, Supervisory Air Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, discusses CBP Air and Marine Operations as part of the security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations provides Security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration2021
    cbpinaugsec2021

