Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Peloski, a security forces Airmen with the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, speaks about the mission the Minnesota National Guard has stepped up to do while on duty in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 09:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780926
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-KO357-1040
    Filename: DOD_108146215
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    CAPDC21
    PI59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT