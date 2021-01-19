Airman 1st Class Brandi Fleck, an aerospace propulsion specialist with the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, talks about her experiences being on duty in Washington, D.C., during the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 09:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780925
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-KO357-1039
|Filename:
|DOD_108146202
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
