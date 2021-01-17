The primary role of medical logistics is to get the vaccines to the customer and in this case it's the COVID-19 vaccination. Maj. Thomas Hudspeth, medical logistics office in charge, 3rd Medical Command, explains the process once the vaccine arrives to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)
This work, Camp Arifjan receives COVID-19 Vaccinations, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
