Camp Arifjan receives COVID-19 Vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780921" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The primary role of medical logistics is to get the vaccines to the customer and in this case it's the COVID-19 vaccination. Maj. Thomas Hudspeth, medical logistics office in charge, 3rd Medical Command, explains the process once the vaccine arrives to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)