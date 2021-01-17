Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Arifjan receives COVID-19 Vaccinations

    KUWAIT

    01.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    The primary role of medical logistics is to get the vaccines to the customer and in this case it's the COVID-19 vaccination. Maj. Thomas Hudspeth, medical logistics office in charge, 3rd Medical Command, explains the process once the vaccine arrives to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780921
    VIRIN: 210117-A-XQ797-586
    Filename: DOD_108146178
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KW

    This work, Camp Arifjan receives COVID-19 Vaccinations, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    1st TSC
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    3rd Medical Command
    covid-19

