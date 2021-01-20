How African Americans Served in WWI

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During WWI the Army was still segregated. Due to pressures from Congress, African American troops served in non-combat roles for the United States expeditionary forces. However, some African American soldiers were temporarily assigned to the French army. They were United States soldiers wearing a combination of U.S. pattern uniforms and French accoutrements.



Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD