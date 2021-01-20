Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How African Americans Served in WWI

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Jon Poindexter 

    Defense.gov         

    During WWI the Army was still segregated. Due to pressures from Congress, African American troops served in non-combat roles for the United States expeditionary forces. However, some African American soldiers were temporarily assigned to the French army. They were United States soldiers wearing a combination of U.S. pattern uniforms and French accoutrements.

    Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 07:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780913
    VIRIN: 210120-O-XT831-124
    Filename: DOD_108146040
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How African Americans Served in WWI, by Jon Poindexter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

