How African Americans Served in WWI

During WWI the Army was still segregated. Due to pressures from Congress, African American troops served in non-combat roles for the United States expeditionary forces. However, some African American soldiers were temporarily assigned to the French army. They were United States soldiers wearing a combination of U.S. pattern uniforms and French accoutrements.
Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD
