As a simple way to identify soldiers, cloth tapes with their names were placed on the uniform jacket pocket. It wasn’t until 1953 when the Secretary of Defense, Robert Stevens, mandated a nationally designated name tape be applied to all soldiers’ jacket uniforms during the Korean War.
Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 07:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780912
|VIRIN:
|210120-O-XT831-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108146039
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why Uniform "Name Tape" IDs Came About, by Jon Poindexter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT