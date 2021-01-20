Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Uniform "Name Tape" IDs Came About

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Jon Poindexter 

    Defense.gov         

    As a simple way to identify soldiers, cloth tapes with their names were placed on the uniform jacket pocket. It wasn’t until 1953 when the Secretary of Defense, Robert Stevens, mandated a nationally designated name tape be applied to all soldiers’ jacket uniforms during the Korean War.

    Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD

