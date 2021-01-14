U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a mission over the Black Sea, Jan. 14, 2021. U.S. military operations in the Black Sea enhance regional stability, combined readiness and capability with our NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 06:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780911
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-TF218-1076
|Filename:
|DOD_108145951
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW fuels Black Sea mission B-Roll, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
