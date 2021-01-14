Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th ARW fuels Black Sea mission B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during a mission over the Black Sea, Jan. 14, 2021. U.S. military operations in the Black Sea enhance regional stability, combined readiness and capability with our NATO allies and partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 06:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780911
    VIRIN: 210114-F-TF218-1076
    Filename: DOD_108145951
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW fuels Black Sea mission B-Roll, by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DoD
    RAF Mildenhall
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT