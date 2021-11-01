Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK "Got the Vaccine" PSA - PO2 London and SrA Peters

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Servicemembers who volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The PSA is directed at USFK personnel and families to promote the adoption of vaccine reception.

    Interviews with

    PO2 John London
    Hospital Corpsman
    Special Operations Command Korea

    SrA Kassidy Peters
    Medical Technician
    51st Medical Group

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 04:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780909
    VIRIN: 210111-A-JJ342-344
    PIN: 7
    Filename: DOD_108145892
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: KR

    COVID-19 Vaccination

