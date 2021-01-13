Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Establishing 414th CSB SHARP Resources Facebook

    ITALY

    01.13.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    SHARP resources are readily available regardless of your situation. “At the 414th CSB we are dedicated to fostering an environment of zero tolerance against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and equal opportunity violations against our team members and our families” says COL Cruz, Commander of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 03:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780905
    VIRIN: 210113-A-DR527-008
    Filename: DOD_108145881
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    #SARC
    #SHARP
    #Preventing
    #ZeroTolerance
    #EqualOpportunity

