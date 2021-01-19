U.S. Airmen with the 133rd Airlift Wing and 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard, prepare their gear for the day’s security mission in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780888
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-KO357-1038
|Filename:
|DOD_108145605
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
