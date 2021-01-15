Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Chooses to Vaccinate

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Pvt. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd INfantry Division explain why they decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine. (U.S. Army Video produced by Sgt. Swyers, Sgt. Hathaway, Pvt. Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 19:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780875
    VIRIN: 210114-A-BY519-1013
    Filename: DOD_108145341
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Chooses to Vaccinate, by PV2 Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    lancer
    covid

