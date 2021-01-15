U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd INfantry Division explain why they decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine. (U.S. Army Video produced by Sgt. Swyers, Sgt. Hathaway, Pvt. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 19:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780875
|VIRIN:
|210114-A-BY519-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_108145341
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team Chooses to Vaccinate, by PV2 Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
