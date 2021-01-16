The Montana Air National Guard's 120th Airlift Wing landed in Helena, Montana, to pick up soldiers from Task Force 484 and transport them to Washington D.C. Jan. 16, 2021, where they will provide security for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780870
|VIRIN:
|210116-F-BF054-409
|Filename:
|DOD_108145265
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Montana National Guard airlift, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT