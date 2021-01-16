Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Montana National Guard airlift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Montana Air National Guard's 120th Airlift Wing landed in Helena, Montana, to pick up soldiers from Task Force 484 and transport them to Washington D.C. Jan. 16, 2021, where they will provide security for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780870
    VIRIN: 210116-F-BF054-409
    Filename: DOD_108145265
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana National Guard airlift, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Inauguration
    C-130H
    Hercules
    military police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT