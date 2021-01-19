Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard provides Guardsmen to assist in presidential inauguration

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska National Guard departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for Washington, D.C. to assist the District of Columbia National Guard and local authorities with the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
    (00:00:05 - 00:01:02 Joint Mobility Complex)
    (00:01:02 - 00:02:30 Aircraft Loading)
    (00:02:30 - 00:02:51 Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe remarks)
    (00:02:51 - 00:03:53 Maj. Nathan Pooler interview)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard provides Guardsmen to assist in presidential inauguration, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    alaska national guard
    Always Ready Always There
    Inauguration 2021

