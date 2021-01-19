The Alaska National Guard departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for Washington, D.C. to assist the District of Columbia National Guard and local authorities with the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
(00:00:05 - 00:01:02 Joint Mobility Complex)
(00:01:02 - 00:02:30 Aircraft Loading)
(00:02:30 - 00:02:51 Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe remarks)
(00:02:51 - 00:03:53 Maj. Nathan Pooler interview)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 18:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780864
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-MK318-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108145163
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guard provides Guardsmen to assist in presidential inauguration, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
