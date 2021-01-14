812th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire & Emergency Services (FES) Flight received a new Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle — a 2020 Oshkosh Striker UHP P-19 with 4X4 capability, recently. The truck was officially welcomed to the fleet during a “push in” ceremony on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 14.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 18:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780862
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-HC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108145154
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Edwards Fire and Emergency Services welcomes new truck with “push in” ceremony, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
