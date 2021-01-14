Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards Fire and Emergency Services welcomes new truck with “push in” ceremony

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    812th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire & Emergency Services (FES) Flight received a new Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle — a 2020 Oshkosh Striker UHP P-19 with 4X4 capability, recently. The truck was officially welcomed to the fleet during a “push in” ceremony on Edwards Air Force Base, California, Jan. 14.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780862
    VIRIN: 210114-F-HC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_108145154
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

