California Air National Guard members share their reasons for vaccinating.

U.S. Air National Guard members from the 146th Airlift Wing share their reasons for getting vaccinated after receiving their first shots at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. January 8, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780851
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-QY689-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108145094
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
