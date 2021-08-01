Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guard members share their reasons for vaccinating.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard members from the 146th Airlift Wing share their reasons for getting vaccinated after receiving their first shots at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. January 8, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780851
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-QY689-0001
    Filename: DOD_108145094
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guard members share their reasons for vaccinating., by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    CALGUARD
    AirNationalGuard

