Little Rock Air Force Base hosted a commencement and commemorative walk to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780839
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-KQ249-625
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108144899
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRAFB celebrates life, legacy of MLK, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
