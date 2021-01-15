Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Herk Nation receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Medics at the 19th Medical Group received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Jan. 13, 2020, and inoculations began, Jan. 14, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780837
    VIRIN: 210115-F-XY725-394
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108144888
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herk Nation receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    AMC
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    COVID-19
    MHSVaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT