Medics at the 19th Medical Group received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Jan. 13, 2020, and inoculations began, Jan. 14, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780837
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-XY725-394
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108144888
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Herk Nation receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
