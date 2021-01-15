Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MHS Nurse Advice Line

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Angela Eaddy 

    Military Health System

    With the MHS Nurse Advice Line, you can get advice from a registered nurse anytime, 24/7. For more, visit: www.mhsnurseadviceline.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780831
    VIRIN: 210115-O-KH216-430
    Filename: DOD_108144815
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Nurse Advice Line, by Angela Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health System
    MHS
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT