Senior DOD Official Briefs Pentagon Reporters

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Rath Hoffman briefs reporters at the Pentagon about the National Guard presence in Washington and the progress of the presidential transition, Jan. 19.
|01.19.2021
|01.19.2021 15:30
|Briefings
|780830
|DOD_108144778
|00:28:28
|US
|1
|1
