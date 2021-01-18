U.S. Marine Sgt. Robert Allenbaugh, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Findlay, Ohio, talks about the different benefits the Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780828
|VIRIN:
|210119-M-ZL739-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108144766
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FINDLAY, OH, US
|Hometown:
|ERIE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RSS Findlay's Sgt. Robert Allenbaugh: Career Talk, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
