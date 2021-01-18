Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RSS Findlay's Sgt. Robert Allenbaugh: Career Talk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINDLAY, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Robert Allenbaugh, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Findlay, Ohio, talks about the different benefits the Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780828
    VIRIN: 210119-M-ZL739-1001
    Filename: DOD_108144766
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FINDLAY, OH, US 
    Hometown: ERIE, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSS Findlay's Sgt. Robert Allenbaugh: Career Talk, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRC
    4MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT