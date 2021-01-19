Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Small Business Subcontracting Program: Contracting Officer Responsibilities (low res)

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) audited DLA's subcontracting program, including a review of data and documentation for contracts with subcontracting plans. In a May 2020 report, GAO said our oversight of the program needs improvement. This video sorts through the rules in the FAR, DFARS, and DLAD to help you understand your role in executing this important program.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780826
    VIRIN: 210119-D-GC213-968
    Filename: DOD_108144759
    Length: 00:32:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Small Business Subcontracting Program: Contracting Officer Responsibilities (low res), by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency

