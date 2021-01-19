DLA Small Business Subcontracting Program: Contracting Officer Responsibilities (low res)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) audited DLA's subcontracting program, including a review of data and documentation for contracts with subcontracting plans. In a May 2020 report, GAO said our oversight of the program needs improvement. This video sorts through the rules in the FAR, DFARS, and DLAD to help you understand your role in executing this important program.