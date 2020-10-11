Chaplain Burson talks about how you can take life's failures and either grow from them or let them consume you.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 13:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780810
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-KB506-537
|Filename:
|DOD_108144509
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Burson 3 - Kicked in the Teeth, by SSgt Michael Kantack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT