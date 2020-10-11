Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chaplain Burson 3 - Kicked in the Teeth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Kantack 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain Burson talks about how you can take life's failures and either grow from them or let them consume you.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 13:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780810
    VIRIN: 201110-F-KB506-537
    Filename: DOD_108144509
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Burson 3 - Kicked in the Teeth, by SSgt Michael Kantack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspiration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT