    2021 Presidential Inauguration B Roll

    CAPITOL HILL, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Brandon Muniz 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    Ceremonial participants and attendees prepare for the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal for President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Muniz)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780804
    VIRIN: 210118-A-LY541-001
    Filename: DOD_108144422
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAPITOL HILL, DC, US 

    This work, 2021 Presidential Inauguration B Roll, by SPC Brandon Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #inaug2021

