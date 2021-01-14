Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dugway Proving Ground Commander's New Year's Reception 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    The commander of Dugway Proving Ground welcomes you to his virtual New Year's Reception to recognize the accomplishments of DPG.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780801
    VIRIN: 210114-A-RF501-684
    PIN: 210114
    Filename: DOD_108144354
    Length: 00:11:14
    Location: DUGWAY, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dugway Proving Ground Commander's New Year's Reception 2021, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities
    DPG Commander's New Year's Reception

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT