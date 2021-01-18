DHA Director LTG Ron Place talks about the DOD's coronavirus vaccine rollout and encourages people in the Military Health System to do their research and get vaccinated when it's their turn.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 12:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780797
|VIRIN:
|210118-O-BP896-520
|Filename:
|DOD_108144274
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Place Vaccine Roll Out Video JAN 2021, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
