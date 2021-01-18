Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Place Vaccine Roll Out Video JAN 2021

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    DHA Director LTG Ron Place talks about the DOD's coronavirus vaccine rollout and encourages people in the Military Health System to do their research and get vaccinated when it's their turn.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780797
    VIRIN: 210118-O-BP896-520
    Filename: DOD_108144274
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Place Vaccine Roll Out Video JAN 2021, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LTGPlace DHA MHS COVID Vaccine

