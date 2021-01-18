Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lafayette Square B-Roll Package

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    The presidential escorts march during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780795
    VIRIN: 210118-A-JZ525-001
    Filename: DOD_108144237
    Length: 00:09:35
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lafayette Square B-Roll Package, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration 2021

