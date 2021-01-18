The presidential escorts march during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Muenchow)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780795
|VIRIN:
|210118-A-JZ525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108144237
|Length:
|00:09:35
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Lafayette Square B-Roll Package, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT