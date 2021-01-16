Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Responder Receives Vaccine

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Sgt. Cap, 42d SFS Flight Sergeant receives the vaccine and explains why it is so important to him.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780791
    VIRIN: 210116-F-NC309-171
    Filename: DOD_108143863
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Vaccine
    first responder
    Maxwell AFB
    COVID-19

