U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Lesa Smith from the 422 Medical Squadron, during a conversation on diversity at RAF Croughton, England on Jan. 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 08:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780769
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-QP401-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108143583
|Length:
|00:09:44
|Location:
|CROUGHTON, OXF, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Continuing the Conversation - Martin Luther King Jr. - 501 Combat Support Wing, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
