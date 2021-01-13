Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing the Conversation - Martin Luther King Jr. - 501 Combat Support Wing

    CROUGHTON, OXF, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Lesa Smith from the 422 Medical Squadron, during a conversation on diversity at RAF Croughton, England on Jan. 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 08:53
    TAGS

    Diversity
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    Continuing the Conversation

