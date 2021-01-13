Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    501 CSW MLK Diversity Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CROUGHTON, OXF, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Kimball 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Lesa Smith from the 422d Medical Squadron during a podcast at RAF Croughton, England on Jan. 13, 2021. The discussion incorporated the remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy as well as the topic of diversity within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt. Brian Kimball, SrA. Eugene Oliver, & TSgt. Aaron Thomasson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 09:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780767
    VIRIN: 210113-F-QP401-001
    Filename: DOD_108143581
    Length: 00:09:44
    Location: CROUGHTON, OXF, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501 CSW MLK Diversity Discussion, by MSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    501 CSW
    501 Combat Support Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT