U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Lesa Smith from the 422d Medical Squadron during a podcast at RAF Croughton, England on Jan. 13, 2021. The discussion incorporated the remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy as well as the topic of diversity within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by MSgt. Brian Kimball, SrA. Eugene Oliver, & TSgt. Aaron Thomasson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 09:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780767
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-QP401-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108143581
|Length:
|00:09:44
|Location:
|CROUGHTON, OXF, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 501 CSW MLK Diversity Discussion, by MSgt Brian Kimball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
