    AFN Spotlight - Pharmacist Stephanie Cho

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Stephanie Cho is a pharmacist working at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital. She shares what she loves about her job and why pharmacy is an important part of military healthcare.

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

