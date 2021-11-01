Servicemembers who volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The PSA is directed at USFK personnel and families to promote the adoption of vaccine reception.
Interview with CPT Crystal Harm, microbiologist, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 04:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780758
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-JJ342-185
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_108143453
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USFK "Got the Vaccine" PSA - CPT Harm, by SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
