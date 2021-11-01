Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFK "Got the Vaccine" PSA - CPT Harm

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Servicemembers who volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The PSA is directed at USFK personnel and families to promote the adoption of vaccine reception.
    Interview with CPT Crystal Harm, microbiologist, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 04:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780758
    VIRIN: 210111-A-JJ342-185
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108143453
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK "Got the Vaccine" PSA - CPT Harm, by SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID 19 Vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT