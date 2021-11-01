Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK "Got the Vaccine" 15sec Teaser

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    15 second public service announcement showing servicemembers who volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Th ePSA is directed at USFK personnel and families to promote the adoption of vaccine reception.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 04:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780756
    VIRIN: 210111-A-JJ342-998
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108143451
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK "Got the Vaccine" 15sec Teaser, by SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID 19 Vaccination

