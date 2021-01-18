Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    65th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard provide security throughout Washington, D.C., Jan. 16-18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780748
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-PL204-4044
    Filename: DOD_108143182
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Utah
    National Guard
    UTNG
    CAPDC21
    PI59

