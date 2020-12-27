Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Lonely Only

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    US Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Jadell Brown, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, (CG-127), Assistant Ethnic Policy Advisor, shares his personal story of feeling abandoned early in his career because of racial reprisals with Rear Admiral Joanna Nunan, Assistant Commandant for Human Resources, (CG-1). The Lonely Only is the first W.A.T.C.H. (Welcoming Actions to Create Healing) video, a courageous conversation designed for viewers to watch and then pause for self-reflection; and training professionals can use this learning and development tool to further diversity, equity and inclusion across the US Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Efroim Gruzin, Office of Diversity and Inclusion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2020
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 20:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780747
    VIRIN: 201227-G-O0000-940
    Filename: DOD_108143174
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Lonely Only, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    The W.A.T.C.H
    Equity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT