US Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Jadell Brown, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, (CG-127), Assistant Ethnic Policy Advisor, shares his personal story of feeling abandoned early in his career because of racial reprisals with Rear Admiral Joanna Nunan, Assistant Commandant for Human Resources, (CG-1). The Lonely Only is the first W.A.T.C.H. (Welcoming Actions to Create Healing) video, a courageous conversation designed for viewers to watch and then pause for self-reflection; and training professionals can use this learning and development tool to further diversity, equity and inclusion across the US Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Efroim Gruzin, Office of Diversity and Inclusion)