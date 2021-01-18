Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Back to the Basics”: Marines hone in their skills during Fuji Viper

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    01.18.2021

    Video by Cpl. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, conduct live-fire ranges and training in order to hone in their skills during Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12 - 16, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780738
    VIRIN: 210118-M-AJ435-258
    Filename: DOD_108143124
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

