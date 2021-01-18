“Back to the Basics”: Marines hone in their skills during Fuji Viper

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, conduct live-fire ranges and training in order to hone in their skills during Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 12 - 16, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)
|01.18.2021
|01.19.2021 06:26
|Package
|780738
|210118-M-AJ435-258
|DOD_108143124
|00:01:00
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|3
|3
