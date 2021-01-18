Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers depart JFTB Los Alamitos to provide civil support for Inauguration.

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Zak Lara 

    California National Guard   

    Soldiers with the California Army National Guard stage gear and prepare for departure from Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training base on January 18, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from all 50 states and territories are supporting law enforcement with civil support for the
    59th Presidential Inauguration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780728
    VIRIN: 210118-O-A3568-1001
    Filename: DOD_108142955
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers depart JFTB Los Alamitos to provide civil support for Inauguration., by SGT Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Inauguration
    Capitol
    National Guard
    Domestic Support

