More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis McDavid)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780727
|VIRIN:
|210118-D-HB556-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142946
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBA Departure Rehearsal 2021 Stringer, by SrA Alexis McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
