    JBA Departure Rehearsal 2021 Stringer

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis McDavid 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis McDavid)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780727
    VIRIN: 210118-D-HB556-1001
    Filename: DOD_108142946
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MD, US

    This work, JBA Departure Rehearsal 2021 Stringer, by SrA Alexis McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    JTF-NCR
    Inaug2021
    President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

