U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Teeter, assigned to 102nd Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York National Guard, talks about his readiness and mission as a National Guard Soldier on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michael Bezares)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780716
|VIRIN:
|210117-A-QF857-795
|Filename:
|DOD_108142773
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, New York National Guard Military Police Mobilized to Provide Safety in Washington, D.C., by SGT Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT