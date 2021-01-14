U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct the Utility-Terrain Vehicle Driver’s Course on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion uses the UTV to conduct mounted insertions and extractions during reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|01.14.2021
|01.18.2021 10:12
|Package
|780709
|210114-M-JD525-0001
|DOD_108142617
|00:01:06
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conducts UTV Training, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
